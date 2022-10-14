LCSO investigating deadly stabbing on Capital Circle Southwest

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — UPDATE 9:25 P.M.: The Leon County Sheriff's Office confirmed that one person is dead and a suspect is in custody.

LCSO said it responded to the scene of an apparent stabbing at the 100 block of Capital Circle Southwest around 8 p.m. Thursday.

When deputies arrived, they found a male suffering from stab wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

LCSO requests anyone with information related to the incident to call the sheriff's office at 850-606-3300 or provide anonymous information by calling 850-574-8477.

INITIAL STORY

The Leon County Sheriff's Office is investigating a stabbing near the intersection of West Tennessee Street and Capital Circle Southwest.

Numerous law enforcement vehicles could be seen in the area of the Walgreens near that intersection. Crime scene tape was also up shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday.

The Tallahassee Online Police Statistics website showed a "stabbing with a weapon" report at that intersection. The report was posted at 8:05 p.m. It is unclear how many people were stabbed or how badly they may be hurt. It is also unclear if any suspects are in custody.

ABC 27 has a crew on the say to scene. Updates will be posted here as they come in.