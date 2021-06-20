Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Official: Crash, "likely" due to storm, kills 10 in Alabama

items.[0].image.alt
Gerald Herbert/AP
A flooded neighborhood is seen after Tropical Storm Claudette passed through in Slidell, La., Saturday, June 19, 2021. The National Hurricane Center declared Claudette organized enough to qualify as a named storm early Saturday, well after the storm's center of circulation had come ashore southwest of New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Official: Crash, "likely" due to storm, kills 10 in Alabama
Posted at 10:47 AM, Jun 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-20 10:48:56-04

ATLANTA (AP) — An official tells local media that 10 people - including nine children - are dead after a two-vehicle crash in storm-drenched Alabama.

Butler County Coroner Wayne Garlock says did not release the names of the victims in Saturday’s crash but said that vehicles likely hydroplaned on wet roads.

Butler County Sheriff Danny Bond said multiple people were also injured. It was not clear how many were injured.

A tropical storm swept across the southeastern U.S. on Saturday, causing flash flooding and spurring tornadoes that destroyed dozens of homes.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nnlw.png

News Literacy Project