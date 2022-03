ECHOLS COUNTY, Ga. (WTXL) — The National Weather Service in Jacksonville announced Thursday that an EF0 tornado briefly hit Echols County on March 23.

The one-minute-long tornado had peak winds of 85 mph and happened two miles west of Statenville, Ga. near the area of Jean Circle off of State Road 135, according to NWS.

NWS surveyors said that there was damage to roofs of single-wide mobile homes and tree limbs.