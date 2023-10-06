"There's a need" - Godby girls basketball brunch set to bring hope to young people, surrounding neighborhood

The Gospel brunch fundraiser is geared to not only help the Godby girls basketball team, but the youth as a whole.

Godby girls head basketball coach believes that the gospel brunch will bring the community closer.

Watch the video above to see the reaction from community members and others.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Godby high school is hosting a gospel brunch fundraiser for the girls' basketball team this weekend.

But coach, Chelsea Johnson Muir says the focus is to bring hope to communities across the city.

Like Johnson Muir, we've seen tragedy occur, especially in the high school age range of 14-17.

I checked with the U.S. Department of Justice for the most recent data I could find.

Nationwide, youth accounted for one in fourteen arrests for violent crimes in 2020, that's 7 percent in all arrests.

It's another reason why Johnson Muir hopes the gospel brunch will make a difference.

"This fundraiser started with a purpose to benefit the girls' basketball team. So, what we've done is recognize that there's a need and if we're already going to do something, we navigated and switched that…”

So that not only met the needs of Godby girls' basketball, but it could bring calm, focus, peace, and love to the community."

Johnson also says that she felt the best way to bring everything together was through gospel music.

