LISTEN: Tallahassee students use music to help area senior citizens

Tallahassee area students are singing for seniors.

Thursday, an a Capella choir performed at Westminster Oaks.

Watch the video to hear them sing.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Local students are hitting all the right notes with seniors at Westminster Oaks in Tallahassee...fostering relationships and bridging the generational gap through the arts.

Holy Comforter Episcopal School...kicking off an exciting new partnership with Westminster Oaks Thursday afternoon...with a concert in the memory care unit...by the Holy Comforter Middle School Acapella choir.

It's all part of the new partnership that has students participating with Westminster Oaks residents in a variety of interactive ways including, music, the arts, reading and conversation...benefiting both the students and seniors.

Studies show music is magic when it comes to our health. The National Institutes of Health reports in older adults...music not only reduces anxiety, depression and loneliness - but it can improve one's quality of life and physical health.