Friday the 13th inspires spooky fun in Northeast Tallahassee

Neighbors are getting into the spooky spirit this October.

Some are taking advantage of Friday the 13th.

Watch the video above to see how you and your family can have some fun.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Neighbors in Northeast Tallahasee are getting spooky this Friday the 13th weekend.

I’m Kendall Brandt, your neighborhood reporter in NE Tallahassee.

I'm showing you some ways you can get in the Halloween spirit this weekend.

Northeast Tallahassee neighbor EG Copenhaven Jones has set up a drive through spooky display on East Centerville Road.

The display, complete with lights and animatronics, is free and open on Friday and Saturday nights through Halloween.

Maclay Gardens also set up to host an event Friday evening called Haunted Garden Walk.

The suspenseful tour will take you through the park at night with a park ranger.

That’s Friday from 7 to 8:30.

Maclay Gardens will also host another fall themed event, their annual Moon Over Maclay, on the 29th featuring a jazz band.