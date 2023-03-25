North Florida Crystal Treasure Hunt happening Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Stones On Fire is hosting the first ever North Florida Crystal Treasure Hunt on March 25. Owner Johnny Machado has been saving thousands of dollars worth of crystals over the last two years in preparation for this.

He says they'll be hidden all over town. There will also be golden tickets and four golden eggs hidden as well. Machado says the treasure hunt is for all ages.

"I'm really excited for the thrill and I hope everyone gets out and has fun,"

Machado said. "We've all been locked up in the house for a long time. We're getting used to going out again, so we just want everyone to have a good time and enjoy these freebies that we're giving out."

People on the treasure hunt are encouraged to follow the Stones on Fire Facebook page starting at 10:30 Saturday morning. You're also asked to live stream and post videos while you're treasure hunting.