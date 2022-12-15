Non-profits in need of volunteers and donations due to inflation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — “In some cases, we’ve gotten less, we haven’t gotten the same levels,” said Curtis Taylor.

Curtis Taylor is the president of the Tallahassee Urban League say he’s seen a reduction in supplies by up to 30%.

He credits the change to inflation and the effects of Covid 19. Taylor says last year the non-profit was able to provide monthly food giveaways to the community. Now, they are having a hard time getting items such as dairy, meat, and bread.

“Everything has gone up number one. Food has gone up; cost has gone up on everything,” said Taylor.

The Less Fortunate Still Matters organization is being impacted as well and are having difficulty getting ahold of food and clothing this year.

“People are holding on to the funds and giving is not the same,” said Tim Mosley.

Mosley has been helping within the community for several years through different causes like hurricane relief, and food giveaways. He expects to feed up to 1500 families before the end of the year.

Mosley won’t be alone in those efforts. Greater Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church feels even with inflation they are still able to help and will do just that.

“We are a praying church. So, we pray and ask God to provide, and we know that he’s a great provider,” said Elizabeth Green.

With that faith all organizations are optimistic about what the new year will hold.

“In 2023 we will not only be at the levels prior to the pandemic but we will be able to serve even more food,” said Taylor.

The Less Fortunate Still Matters will be holding a toy drive this Saturday at the Tallahassee Fair Grounds starting at 9am.