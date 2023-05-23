Non-profit helping seniors beat the heat

HAVANA, Fla. (WTXL) — For the second year in a row Blessings of Hope Empowerment Outreach will be giving away fans for free. This giveaway is for seniors 55 and up and will be held Saturday at the Hazel Baker Community Center in Havana from 11 to 1. So far, the organization has collected 16 fans and over $700 to buy even more. President of BHEO Anissa Butler says she understands trying to keep cool all too well.

"Having experienced myself without air. It's miserable when you don't have air or a way to stay cool," said Butler.

The outreach program will continue accepting donations until Friday. Drop-offs can be taken to the Havana Police Department.