Non-profit food organization feeds up to 1000 people a week.

TALLAHASSEE, FL. (WTXL) — Chuck's Fish started a non-profit 15 years ago that feeds the hungry called, American Lunch. The non-profit is run in every city Chuck’s Fish is located. With help from locals in the area, food distribution locations are found, and they prepare healthy meals for the community.

Today at Labor Finder’s, American Lunch set up shop. With its popularity growing, American lunch quickly served all of its free meals within 20 minutes.

But their good deed doesn’t just stop on Mondays and Wednesdays. On Friday’s American Lunch also partners with the non-profit, The Treehouse Project, and provides meals to children who were victims of neglect and abuse.