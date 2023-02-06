Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

NOAA accepting submissions for Picture Climate Change contest

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) launched a nationwide photography contest to get students interested in climatology. The theme is “Picture Climate Change.”
NOAA
Posted at 12:48 PM, Feb 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-06 12:48:17-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration just launched a nationwide photography contest to get students interested in climatology.

The theme is “Picture Climate Change.”

ABC 27’s Elizabeth Copeland interviewed NOAA meteorologist Mark Wool about the contest.

The contest is open to any student in 5th grade through 12th grade.

Each student can submit up to five photos, along with a synopsis for each photo describing how the picture represents the impact of climate change.

The photos can be taken by the student at any locale.

All entries are due by 2 a.m., Thursday, February 16.

A link to the submission form and further guidelines can be found at www.weather.gov/tallahassee.

Educators can also find lessons on climate change there.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming