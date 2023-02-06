NOAA accepting submissions for Picture Climate Change contest

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration just launched a nationwide photography contest to get students interested in climatology.

The theme is “Picture Climate Change.”

ABC 27’s Elizabeth Copeland interviewed NOAA meteorologist Mark Wool about the contest.

The contest is open to any student in 5th grade through 12th grade.

Each student can submit up to five photos, along with a synopsis for each photo describing how the picture represents the impact of climate change.

The photos can be taken by the student at any locale.

All entries are due by 2 a.m., Thursday, February 16.

A link to the submission form and further guidelines can be found at www.weather.gov/tallahassee.

Educators can also find lessons on climate change there.