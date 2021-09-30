Nims Middle School inducts Pre-Law students

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Nine Leon County students have taken the next step in the R. Frank Nims Middle School Pre-Law magnet program.

The students entered the program as six graders in January of 2021.

Their classes include an in-depth study of law history, the judicial system, forensic science, conflict resolution and policy-making.

Now as seventh graders this group took and passed a practice bar exam.

The Students were sworn in by Honorable Judge Tiffany Baker during Wednesday’s induction ceremony.

For the the remainder of this school year they will act as lawyers during school-related trials.

As 8th graders next year they can run to become the sitting judge for the entire school.

