Night to Shine returning to Tallahassee for unforgettable prom celebration

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — After last year’s last-minute location change, Night to Shine is back in Tallahassee, giving local families and guests with special needs a prom night they’ll never forget.



Night to Shine takes place on February 13th as part of a worldwide event, with simultaneous proms in cities and countries around the globe.

Volunteers serve as buddies, stylists, and red carpet helpers, while local donations of clothing and time make the event possible.

Watch the video below to see how on January 31st, a Prom Boutique allows guests to select dresses and suits ahead of the big night, ensuring everyone feels special and celebrated.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

An international prom experience is returning to Tallahassee, creating a night guests won't forget. I'm Tatyana Purifoy, in the Northeast Tallahassee neighborhood, where organizers are preparing for Night to Shine and asking the community to step in and help.

Night to Shine Tallahassee is back for its second year at Immanuel Baptist Church. Organizers say after last year's event was canceled just 30 days before prom night, the church stepped in and organized the entire prom in just one month.

This year, the event returns as part of a global celebration, taking place on the same night in cities and countries around the world. In the weeks leading up to prom night, organizers say the celebration begins even earlier. On January 31st, Night to Shine will host a Prom Boutique, where guests can choose their own dresses and suits ahead of the big night.

Vickie Bass, the logistics director, said, "It's a really exciting time, and a couple of us are girls' moms, and we remember those times of going and purchasing those dresses, and you know what a significant impact that is. So for individuals to be able to come and be able to just be blessed with those that are given to them."

Night to Shine is an international prom for individuals with special needs, happening on February 13th. Organizers say families travel from across the region, including counties as far away as Gadsden County, to attend.

Linda Bridges, a Night to Shine volunteer, said, "You can't even imagine what you get as a person in return—the love that is felt in this building and this campus is just imaginable, and each one of those individuals, just seeing the joy that is on their face that night and being able to share our love of Jesus and our joy for Jesus and for them, it's just an amazing opportunity as a volunteer."

Volunteers serve in many roles, from buddies and stylists to helping guests walk the red carpet. Organizers say donations of clothing and time help make the night possible.

If you want to be a part of this special night, you can visit the Night to Shine website or donate clothing items at the donation box here at Immanuel Baptist Church. In Northeast Tallahassee, Tatyana Purifoy, ABC 27.

