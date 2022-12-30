New Year's Eve preparations underway

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — There are plenty of ways to celebrate New Years Eve this year in the big bend and Tallahassee Downtown as well as the Leon County Sheriffs Office want to make sure your night is fun and safe.

New Years Eve is usually associated with partying, that at times can get out of control. Captain Jimmy Goodman with the Leon County Sheriffs Office says they will have all hands on deck this weekend for any situation that arises.

“We will actively be patrolling and watching for impaired drivers, we also get alerts from citizens saying they think they may be behind one,” said Goodman.

If you’re looking for a family friendly event, the Countdown Downtown is happening in Cascades Park from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday night. Steve Birtman, with the Tallahassee Downtown Improvement Authority says there will be a DJ, Tallahassee Nights Live, and Fireworks. And once the event is over you can stay downtown until the clock strikes midnight.

“Go to all the businesses around downtown and celebrate Tallahassee and all its magic of the year and Leon County as well,” said Birtman.

Birtman says they expect a large crowd so long as the weather cooperates.

“We really do expect people to come out and enjoy themselves you know because it’s been a great year and I think we can celebrate the beginning of 2023 and say goodbye to 2022,” he explained.

Captain Goodman says unfortunately they see drunk driving incidents increase in the month of December. If you don’t already have plans, his advice is to stay home.

“After dark is when the parties end people start to get out on the roads so you might not be the impaired driver but you might be impacted by one, so simply stay in a safe area,” said Goodman.

The Leon County Sheriffs Office says if you don’t have a designated driver you can always utilize one of the many ride share apps or cab services that are available. If you see an impaired driver on the road call 9-1-1 immediately.

Madison Social and Township is hosting a midnight fireworks display in downtown Tallahassee. A ticket is not required to see the fireworks.

Also Gadsden County is hosting a New Years Brunch on Sunday at Saint Hebron Park.

