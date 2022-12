In celebration of New Year's, Gadsden County will be holding a New Year's brunch on Sunday, January 1.

Hosted by Gadsden County Commissioner Alonzetta Simpkins and Radiant Life Changers Inc., the brunch will take place from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Hebron Park, located at 2162 Fantana Trail in Quincy, Florida.

According to the county, the brunch will consist of food, fun and fellowship. There will also be free Gadsden County public school student uniform shirts while supplies last.