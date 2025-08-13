New website launched in Tallahassee for unsolved cases

TALLAHASSEE, FL — The Big Bend Cold Case Task Force has launched a new website in order to further justice in unsolved cases.

In a news release, the City of Tallahassee says the new site will be a hub for information on local cold cases, including case summaries, photos, and ways to submit tips.

The City says since the formation of the task force in 2023, they've made progress in reviewing decades-old cases and uncovering new leads.

They say this website will also make it easier for residents to report any information. The City says each cold case listing includes contact details, and visitors can either speak directly with a detective at 850-410-7611 or submit anonymous tips to Crime Solvers at 850-574-TIPS.

The Big Bend Cold Case Task Force is a joint effort between the Tallahassee Police Department (TPD), Leon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO), Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), and the State Attorney's Office of the Second Judicial Circuit (SAO).

