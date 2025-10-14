GREENVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — A new push in North Florida is helping parents protect their babies while they sleep, one simple habit at a time.



A new 'Safe Sleep' campaign in Jefferson, Madison, and Taylor Counties aims to reduce infant deaths.

Health experts emphasize simple practices like placing babies on their backs to prevent sleep-related deaths.

New safe sleep campaign aims to reduce infant deaths in rural North Florida

It’s a message that could save a baby’s life.

Local health leaders are teaching parents how something as simple as safe sleep can prevent tragedy.

Each year, more than 3,000 infants nationwide die while sleeping, according to the Healthy Start Coalition.

Health experts say many of those deaths can be prevented with a few simple changes, like placing babies on their backs, avoiding soft bedding, and keeping cribs free of toys or pillows.

It's why the Healthy Start Coalition of Jefferson, Madison, and Taylor counties is expanding its Safe Sleep campaign with new workshops and resources designed to help families create safer sleep environments at home.

“Our mission is to prevent or reduce infant mortality. For our small rural area, Healthy Start is the safety net. We’re considered that support system that is there to make sure she's accessing healthcare,” said Donna Hagan, executive director with the Coalition.

The Healthy Start Coalition has served North Florida since 1991, providing prenatal support, parent education, and outreach to reduce infant mortality.

They’re asking families this fall to share the message: “Alone, on the back, and in a crib — every sleep counts.”

Community health educator Tonya Bell says parents who attend Healthy Start workshops often leave with more confidence and a clearer understanding of how small habits before and after the baby arrives can make a big difference.

“We have people that are like 'Thank you for equipping us or giving us that knowledge making sure that I’m aware that I need to go to all of my prenatal visits. I need to be taking my vitamins. I need to make sure that my body is healthy before my pregnancy,'” Bell said.

According to the Florida Department of Health, from 2021 through 2023 there were six unexpected infant deaths under the age of 1 across Jefferson, Madison, and Taylor counties.

Two of those cases were linked to unintentional suffocation or strangulation in bed.

The coalition says its Safe Sleep program is part of a larger effort to support families, including classes for new parents and outreach for teen fathers.

