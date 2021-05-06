Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

New Georgia law legalizes college athlete endorsements

items.[0].image.alt
Brad Brown/WRTV
The VCU and Oregon game was canceled on Saturday, March 20, 2021, due to COVID-19 protocols, according to the NCAA.
vsu_orgeon_cxld.png
Posted at 3:51 PM, May 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-06 15:53:57-04

GEORGIA (WTXL) — College athletes in Georgia may now collect endorsements and sponsorships.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) signed the state's new bill regulating athletes' name, image and likeness rights on Thursday.

Kemp held his signing ceremony at the University of Georgia with a Bulldog backdrop in the athletic department's recruiting lounge. The symbolism was meant to be obvious for a law ostensibly designed to let athletes profit off their own image rights starting on July 1.

Gov. DeSantis signed into law a bill that will allow college-athletes in Florida to get paid for their image and likeness in 2019.

The NCAA announced in 2019 that its Board of Governors had unanimously voted to allow student-athletes to profit off their own image and likeness.

The NCAA says it hopes to adopt the new rules "no later than 2021."

Georgia NCAA Division 1
The University of Georgia
Georgia Institute of Technology
Georgia Southern University
Georgia State University
Kennesaw State University
Mercer University

Georgia NCAA Division II
Albany State University
Augusta University
Columbus State University
Emmanuel College
Fort Valley State University
Morehouse College
University of North Georgia
Paine College
Savannah State University
Valdosta State University
University of West Georgia
Young Harris College

Georgia NCAA Division III
Agnes Scott College
Berry College
Covenant College
Emory University
LaGrange College
Oglethorpe University
Piedmont University
Wesleyan College

Colleges and Universities in Georgia not in the NCAA
Gordon State College, Georgia Highlands College, Georgia Gwinnett College, East Georgia State College, Dalton State College, Atlanta Metropolitan State College, College of Coastal Georgia, Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, Middle Georgia State University, Georgia Southwestern State University, Clayton State University, Morrow

All Technical schools in Georgia and for-profit schools in Georgia.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nnlw.png

News Literacy Project