New Georgia law legalizes college athlete endorsements

GEORGIA (WTXL) — College athletes in Georgia may now collect endorsements and sponsorships.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) signed the state's new bill regulating athletes' name, image and likeness rights on Thursday.

Kemp held his signing ceremony at the University of Georgia with a Bulldog backdrop in the athletic department's recruiting lounge. The symbolism was meant to be obvious for a law ostensibly designed to let athletes profit off their own image rights starting on July 1.

Gov. DeSantis signed into law a bill that will allow college-athletes in Florida to get paid for their image and likeness in 2019.

The NCAA announced in 2019 that its Board of Governors had unanimously voted to allow student-athletes to profit off their own image and likeness.

The NCAA says it hopes to adopt the new rules "no later than 2021."

Georgia NCAA Division 1

The University of Georgia

Georgia Institute of Technology

Georgia Southern University

Georgia State University

Kennesaw State University

Mercer University

Georgia NCAA Division II

Albany State University

Augusta University

Columbus State University

Emmanuel College

Fort Valley State University

Morehouse College

University of North Georgia

Paine College

Savannah State University

Valdosta State University

University of West Georgia

Young Harris College

Georgia NCAA Division III

Agnes Scott College

Berry College

Covenant College

Emory University

LaGrange College

Oglethorpe University

Piedmont University

Wesleyan College

Colleges and Universities in Georgia not in the NCAA

Gordon State College, Georgia Highlands College, Georgia Gwinnett College, East Georgia State College, Dalton State College, Atlanta Metropolitan State College, College of Coastal Georgia, Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, Middle Georgia State University, Georgia Southwestern State University, Clayton State University, Morrow

All Technical schools in Georgia and for-profit schools in Georgia.