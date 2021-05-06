New Georgia law legalizes college athlete endorsements

GEORGIA (WTXL) — College athletes in Georgia may now collect endorsements and sponsorships.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) signed the state's new bill regulating athletes' name, image and likeness rights on Thursday.
Kemp held his signing ceremony at the University of Georgia with a Bulldog backdrop in the athletic department's recruiting lounge. The symbolism was meant to be obvious for a law ostensibly designed to let athletes profit off their own image rights starting on July 1.
Gov. DeSantis signed into law a bill that will allow college-athletes in Florida to get paid for their image and likeness in 2019.
The NCAA announced in 2019 that its Board of Governors had unanimously voted to allow student-athletes to profit off their own image and likeness.
The NCAA says it hopes to adopt the new rules "no later than 2021."
