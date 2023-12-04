New Fire Truck for Midway Fire Department designed to keep fire fighters and the community safer

The last time Midway Fire Department had a new fire truck was in 1989.

The department got the truck, SQUAD-8, from the state appropriations budget this year.

View the video above to see how the truck will help keep the department.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

"This truck is going to be a great first response truck"

One Gadsden County fire department is better equipped to keep people in this neighborhood safe.

While this might just look like a fire truck to you - for this community its quick arrival is just in time.

6 months to secure a brand-new fire truck….

“I’m proud to get a new piece of equipment for my guys.”

….that Midway Fire Chief Nathan Yarusso says was a need met for him and his team.

“our last new fire truck was back in 1989”

This did not cost the fire department anything out of their budget. Midway Fire is the only department in the state that received a new truck through appropriations.

“When it comes to rural areas, yes, we’re overlooked a little bit…”

Assistant Chief Chad Hardy says even though they are small and rural, up to date equipment is still important to ensure the neighborhoods safety.

SQUAD-8 is all battery operated with battery operated tools. Hardy says the truck is more efficient and they will save the department money when it comes to fuel and maintenance.

“With everything changing, new material in cars and houses, we need this new equipment and apparatuses to help us assist in these instances.”

The biggest priority the department had was keeping their employees safe with up-to-date equipment to better serve the community.

“A lot of stuff in rural areas would get hand-me downs so knowing that we’re getting a new apparatuses, that was amazing.”

After ordering a new truck, the typical waiting period can take up to 24 months.

