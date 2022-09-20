New calls for safety measures on North Meridian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Following another wreck on North Meridian Road Saturday, safety concerns on this road have come back to light.

Commissioner Brian Welch, the former teacher of the student involved in Saturday’s crash, released a statement on his Facebook page regarding safety in the area.

Sadly, we have had another tragic vehicle accident along North Meridian Road involving a student at Chiles High School.



This time, it hits closer, as the student involved was previously one of my own. He is a wonderful young man and my heart hurts for his friends and family. The safety of our NE roads is personal to me.



I know everyone is concerned about this stretch of Meridian, and I can assure you, I am as well. However, I would encourage everyone to focus your energy on praying for this young man and his family as he fights to recover.



I have made traffic safety a strategic priority at Leon County and promise we will look at all available improvements, in addition to the reflectors, and chevron signs already put in place.



Thank you.

Commissioner Brian Welch Facebook Page

A change.org petition has also been started calling for more safety measure on the road.

The petition references a fatal wreck that took place in 2021 on the road that took the lives of two Lawton Chiles High School students.

After this 2021 crash, a traffic study was requested by Leon County Commissioners and suggested the county add Chevron markers and retroreflective pavement markers to Meridian Road between Gardner Road and Summerbrooke Drive.

Commissioners unanimously approved these measures and these safety measures were installed.

However, this new petition claims that Saturday’s wreck proves that these measures are not enough.

This is a developing story.