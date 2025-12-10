Neighbors are excited about St. Marks paving some dirt roads

ST MARKS, Fla. (WTXL) — The City of St Marks will be paving three roads after receiving a grant from FDOT. Neighbors are happy to see it.



Three roads in town will be fully paved by mid-May.

Johnny Lynn with Lynn Brothers Seafood says this will help business.

Gulf Spray Drive is one of three roads that are set to be paved here in St. Marks. Neighbors say they are happy to see these roads being paved.

The city received around $275,000 in grant money from transportation department's Small County Outreach Program grant.

With this money, they will pave Gulf Spray Drive, Wilson Street, and Terminal Drive. Johnny Lynn with the Lynn Brothers is just down the road from these unpaved roads.

I asked Lynn, "How would these roads being paved help the business here?"

"Well, they bring more traffic because they [neighbors] don't mind traveling down a decent route. They don't like traveling [through] potholes," said Johnny Lynn, Lynn Brothers Seafood.

He explained that those potholes made traveling those roads harder.

"We've been waiting a long time. Our customers over here on the canal here, [on the] boats, they'll be really happy," said Lynn.

The city manager told me that they'll be voting between two construction bids and approving the only engineering bid at Thursday's commission meeting.

"If they get it done, the happier we'll be," said Lynn.

The city manager says they hope for the construction to end around mid-May.

