Tallahassee Police Department obtains nearly 50 guns in March

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department announced Monday the number of firearms it obtained in the month of March.

According to a post on its Facebook account, the department obtained 46 guns last month.

The figure is two fewer than what was obtained in February.

The Tallahassee Police Department added the weapons were surrendered, collected for evidence, or they were impounded after it was determined they were possessed illegally.

Since January, 132 guns have been obtained by the Tallahassee Police Department.