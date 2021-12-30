National Weather Service confirms EF-0 tornado hit Bainbridge

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. — The National Weather Service confirmed Thursday that it was a tornado that hit Bainbridge Wednesday afternoon.

According to NWS, preliminary results from the tornado survey estimate that the top winds in the tornado were 80 mph, making it EF-0 strength.

A more complete report will be sent later this afternoon from NWS.

Several photos and videos surfaced on social media yesterday from Bainbridge showing damage to buildings and property.

ABC 27's Karah Bailey also traveled to Bainbridge Wednesday evening to chat with the owner of Bearcat Express, one of the businesses that took damage from the tornado.