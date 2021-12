BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WTXL) — A possible tornado touched down in Bainbridge Wednesday afternoon and caused damage, according to Bainbridge Public Safety.

In a Facebook post, the damage list as of 4:30 p.m. included:



Tree uprooted at the intersection of Broad and Evans Streets

Bearcat Express roof damage and signage blown over

Fence damage on Independent Street

Carport damage on Calhoun Street

