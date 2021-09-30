National Hook-Up of Black Women builds literacy at Chattahoochee Elementary School

CHATTAHOOCHEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Raising a reader starts by developing that habit early. The Gadsden County Chapter of the National Hook-Up of Black Women is helping Chattahoochee elementary school build that practice.

On Thursday the organization dedicated a reading room at Chattahoochee elementary.

Also, every Pre-K through 2nd-grade student got to take a book home.

“One of our priorities is literacy,” said Debra Roberts who is the President of the Gadsden County Chapter of the National Hook-Up of Black Women. “Our goal is to go in and fill the gaps. Since we have been doing this program, we have noticed that the children are more excited about reading so it encourages them to read. Because we're giving them books that they enjoy reading”

A study by reading foundation shows one of the most important predictors of graduating from high school is reading proficiently by the end of third grade.

“I picked frozen because it has Elsa in it,” said second-grader Joe'Ziah Streeter. “I like Elsa and Anna. Because they're my favorite characters.”

The Gadsden County Chapter of the National Hook-Up of Black Women also plans to bring in new books once a month and read with the students.

To donate time or to help them purchase more books click here.

