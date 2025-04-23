Nana's Books Foundation enriches Madison County students with a 1,700-book donation

Nana's Books Foundation donated books to Madison County Central School.

The initiative is part of a national book donation effort linked to raising awareness about Alzheimer’s and disabilities.

Watch the video to hear why the founder started this mission..

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

1,700 books made their way to Madison County Central Wednesday. I’m Lentheus Chaney in Madison, where Nana’s Books Foundation is helping kids fall in love with reading.

Hundreds of students, along with teachers and staff, packed the gym at Madison County Central for a special assembly—celebrating a major donation of 1,708 books from the nonprofit Nana’s Books.

The donation was made possible in part by Madison neighbors and major sponsors Gordie and Bertha Allen.

Dr. Dennis Dulniak founded Nana’s Books in memory of his wife, Nancy—a lifelong librarian who passed away from early-onset Alzheimer’s.

Dulniak’s passion for the mission runs deep. His 7-year-old grandson, William, has cerebral palsy—a personal connection that inspires him to make this more than just about reading. He says it’s about planting seeds of empathy and understanding in every child.

“It’s emotional thing for me to do and for me feeling that from teachers too as I read the classes just fills me with love,” Dulniak said.

Each student went home with at least one grade-appropriate book—covering themes like empathy, resilience, and disability awareness.

All 31 classrooms, the school library and the local public library also received sets of books to support learning beyond Wednesday’s event.

Madison County Central is now the 24th Title I school across 11 states and Washington, D.C., to receive a donation from Nana’s Books.

Principal Amanda Brown says Title I schools are designated based on poverty levels, and for communities like Madison, these books are a much-needed resource that can make a real difference in students’ lives.

“Books are our greatest resource. We have so much that’s digital and kids are so used to being online and on their devices, but these are books that we can put into the hands of students which is just a huge resource for our students,” Brown said.

Brown says these books will help reinforce classroom learning and help students build confidence, which can lead to better grades.

In Madison, I’m Lentheus Chaney, ABC27.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.