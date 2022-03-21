Name of man who died in boat crash in Bainbridge released

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WTXL) — The city of Bainbridge Public Safety released the name of the individual who died during a boating accident Saturday.

Jason P. Davis, age 43 of Bainbridge, was identified as the victim of the accident.

According to an obituary posted on the Bryant Funeral Home website, a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Trinity Baptist Church in Bainbridge.

Bainbridge Public Safety said Saturday one person died and multiple people were injured following a two boat crash Saturday afternoon.

Bainbridge Public Safety was alerted to the accident between two boats participating in Florida B.A.S.S. Nation JR/HS 4th North Trail Qualifier on Lake Seminole.