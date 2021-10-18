Moody Air Force Base to conduct active shooter exercise

VALDOSTA, Ga. — Moody Air Force Base will be conducting an active-shooter response exercise between Oct. 18 and Oct. 22, according to the 23d Public Wing Affairs.

This exercise is used to test the base's emergency response and lockdown procedures.

"The exercise may result in gate closures, traffic delays, and the closure of base customer service agencies. Local residents should also expect to see an increased presence of both military and civilian first responder units with emergency lights and sirens. All personnel on base will be expected to follow the instructions of exercise responders and facility managers," 23rd Public Wing Affairs stated.

The 23rd Wing Public Affairs can be reached at (229)257-4146 for any questions.

