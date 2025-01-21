Monticello's MLK Community Center fights for survival

Monticello's MLK Community Center struggles with funding and volunteer shortages.

Community leaders emphasize the importance of preserving the center's legacy.

Watch the video to hear from neighbors who attended the MLK Day parade and center activities.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

This community center was once a bustling hub of activity, just minutes from Monticello's downtown area. It now stands in dire need of community support. I'm Lentheus Chaney, your Monticello neighborhood reporter, speaking with leaders who emphasize that the rich legacy of this vital institution is simply too significant to let slip away.

Chartered in 1968, the MLK Community Center's physical building was constructed in 1996 by Charles J Parrish Sr. the center's Former President and Willie J Hawkins, its current president. Parrish says that it has been difficult to get the community involved in preserving the center's future.

"Down through the years we've been asking different organization and personnel to come in and help us develop this community center and make it feasible for the people of this county but for some reason ever since I've been here, we just can't get our Black people to see the importance of having a community center," Parrish said.

The center is located less than a mile from Monticello's Court House which sits in the middle of downtown. Of the city's 2.59k residents, 1.21k are Black. Althea Johnson, the centers secretary says that the city has produced great black leaders and the community can learn more about them through the center.

"There are good things that come out of Monticello, we have a legacy of excellence in Monticello. We want to be a beacon of hope hope of life hope of education and hope of success," Johnson said.

Hawkins says that the Monticello MLK day parade was stated by the center and it was the biggest celebration the neighborhood had long ago. Unfortunately, the number of attendees has declined.

"We used to have large turnouts, very large turnouts. We were the first one to have a MLK Parade," Hawkins said.

Neighbor Susie Williams attended today's parade and hopes that the center will continue to push for more participation from the community.

"There is really not much to do so I would love if they would get the MLK center back up and having more things for the kids to do down there. Let's make Jefferson County great again," William said.

Today's celebration was a glimpse of what the future can hold for the MLK Community Center. With the much needed funding and volunteer help, the center can provide more services like tutoring and after school care to the people who live in Monticello. Although the center is only open for special celebrations like MLK Day. Organizers urge everyone to consider lending a hand when they can.

"Come back, come back home and share the center with us," Hawkins said.

As we celebrate the birth of Martin Luther King Jr, center leaders say that this center represents a story of community, heritage, and hope – right here in the heart of Monticello. Lentheus Chaney ABC27

