Monticello's Chamber of Commerce will help small businesses flourish in 2025 through its latest raffle

The Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce held a raffle drawing to win a golf cart Friday afternoon.

This past month the organization sold 100 tickets, collectively the group raised $15,000.

These funds will be used to provide small businesses in the area grants to flourish in the year 2025.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Helping small businesses reach their financial goals.

That was the purpose of Friday's raffle in the Monticello neighborhood.

Over the past 30 days, the chamber sold one hundred raffle tickets and raised fifteen thousand dollars to kick off its 2025 small business grant program.

Friday, a new luxury golf cart sat in front of the Monticello Chamber of Commerce, waiting for its new owner to drive home.

Amy McDaniel is the Director of The Monticello Chamber she says "The raffle has been tremendous. People are really excited about number one winning this amazing golf cart — but also the fact that we are using the funds raised to give back to small businesses. They really love that idea."

We spoke with the business owners of Under the Oaks Home Services.

They said that they plan to apply to the grant program in January. If approved, they hope to put the funds toward their marketing budget.

