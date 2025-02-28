Monticello Young Professionals empowers the next generation of leaders

MYP aims to connect, mentor, and support young leaders in the community.

Members emphasize the importance of networking and stepping out of comfort zones post-COVID.

Watch the video to find out when the schedule for the next MYP mixer.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Monticello Young Professionals are teaming up to teach essential skills for success. I'm Lentheus Chaney, speaking with these young leaders about how they support one another while creating opportunities within the community.

Nicholas Pellito, a financial advisor, collaborated with chamber members to create an extension of the chamber called the Monticello Young Professionals. He says they recognized the need to bring young leaders together, mentor them, host job fairs, and let the surrounding counties know that Monticello is a great place to do business.

"We're going to be able to advocate that, so it's very clear to people who are asking, 'Where do I want to spend my career? Where do I want to work? Where do I want to have an impact?'" Pellito said.

Candace Anderson joined MYP looking for both a social and professional outlet. She says her usual routine is just work and then home, but MYP is giving her the chance to step out of her comfort zone and connect with other young leaders who are looking to grow, too.

"I think it's important for people in our age group to step out of our shells, especially after COVID, just to get out of the house. Get off of your phone, talk to people, network with people. A lot of young professionals haven't been taught that," Anderson said.

According to the 2020 census, the median age of Jefferson County residents is 47. Although this number is higher than surrounding counties, Pellito says there are lots of young leaders in the community who just need to be exposed so they can thrive.

"When we think about demographics, I think most people would say the demographics of Monticello reflect an aging population. That is kind of the reason and the impetus for why we wanted to have a young professional organization—to show that there are other people who are a part of this community," Pellito said.

The Monticello Young Professionals will hold their first mixer March 6 from 5 to 7 p.m. at The Luckenbooth Shop. In Monticello, Lentheus Chaney, ABC27.

