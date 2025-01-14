Monticello Second Saturday event merges community with economy

The initiative began with spontaneous events and grew into a formal merchant association.

Events include karaoke, games, and costume contests, enhancing the shopping experience.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

In Monticello, small businesses gather monthly to create a unique experience for their community.

I'm Lentheus Chaney your Monticello neighborhood reporter speaking with business owners who say these second Saturday gatherings are making a difference to their bottom line.

Ashley and Jason Cowen own the local coffee shop in town and began hosting events to cater to a niche clientele.

"We noticed that there was a wonderful following of young people and they wanted somewhere else to go in the evenings so we picked you know one random Saturday as it started. It was completely random and they all met here we had karaoke and it just blew up after that," Ashley said.

Ashley also serves as the President of the Monticello Merchants Association and says that her events caught the attention of other shop owners and gave them the opportunity to collaborate.

"We had a couple Saturdays where it was just us and then the merchants were like what are you doing so handful of merchants and I sat down and we said well, let's talk and we created the Second Saturdays and then we formed them on merchant association just so it was a community effort," Ashley said.

One of those merchants is Rosemary Gray. Her store started as an embroidery shop specializing in items from the UK and Ireland. Her business has since grown to offer much more to her everyday and monthly customers.

"On a normal Saturday you know sometimes it doubles my sales. You stay an extra like two or three hours, but yet you've doubled sometimes tripled your sales," Gray said.

Rosemary also credits her success to bonding with neighbors.

"Always grow think out of the box get involved with the community join chamber," Gray said.

Ashley says she loves living and working in a small town and that creating a special place is something any group of business owners can do.

"If you are looking to embrace the small business aspect of your town or your community get together, no animosity just you know have that sense of love and bringing something different to the table but the big picture is what do people think when they say Monticello," Cowan said.

In addition to great deals for shoppers, people can expect shops to host karaoke, games and costume contests. The first second Saturday event for 2025 kicks off this weekend.

The Monticello Merchants Association's focus for the community and the small businesses is to make their monthly event a win-win for all involved. In Monticello, Lentheus Chaney ABC27.