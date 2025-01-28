Monticello City Council narrows search for new City Manager

After a three-year contract, the former Monticello City Manager's contract wasn't renewed, leaving the city council searching for a replacement.

20 applications were reviewed during a special city council workshop.

Watch the video to find out how much the position pays.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The selection process begins for a new Monticello City Manager since the former manager's contract wasn't renewed last year after three years with the city. I'm Lentheus Chaney, your Monticello neighborhood reporter, speaking with city leaders about what they are looking for in a new city manager and how long the process will take.

Mayor Gloria A. Cox is serving her third term leading the council. She says that the selection process for a new City Manager has been challenged by a number of issues, however, she's excited about this new list of finalists.

"These applications came from across the nation. I tell you, Utah, Maine, California, interested in this great city of Monticello," Cox said.

Out of 22 applicants, 5 were chosen at a special city council workshop and will move forward with interviews.

Interim City Manager, Steve Wingate says he asked council members to look for specific qualities in their selections.

"Experience you know, in managing people and then also experience in utilities. Water and wastewater and the operations of the public works department," Wingate said.

Council members are also looking for a candidate that will fit well with the culture of the city and it may take some time.

"We will have to have interviews and so we cannot say how long it'll take anything right now because always you know even though we have five there may be some to drop out," Cox said.

With the budget for the new manager set at $95,000 - $100,000 plus moving expenses, neighbor and business owner Jason Cowen says that he hopes the new city manager will do the right things for the city.

"I really just want somebody that's going to put the residence and the businesses of Monticello first do what's best for our city improve the city get it to where it needs to be. Be fiscally responsible, and just make sure that the city runs as smoothly as possible," Cowen said.

Wingate says that a representative from the Florida Association of County and City Managers is assisting with the recruiting process and that their input has been valuable. In Monticello, Lentheus Chaney ABC27.

