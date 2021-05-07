Mobile vaccine clinics coming to LCS high schools next week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A new effort begins next Monday to get more teenagers vaccinated in our area.

"We want to be proactive in the school system," said Leon County Schools Schools Management Assistant Superintendent Alan Cox. "We want to do everything we can to get people vaccinated."

Florida Department of Health data shows just eight percent of people between 15-24 are fully vaccinated across the state. Now, the county is trying to raise that number.

"The big bus will be out there in front of schools but 16-17 year-olds will have to have parents with them. Of course, 18-year-old's don't because they're adults in American society," said Cox.

"If our teenagers are protected, then it would just help Leon County. The community as a whole," said Leon County Schools parent and teacher Heather Garcia.

Garcia said her teenager is looking forward to getting access to the shot.

"In our own households, we've had discussions on excitement and anticipation of being allowed and available and possibly getting back to some normalcy," said Garcia.

The walkup mobile vaccine clinics will happen five days next week from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.:

Monday: Leon High School

Tuesday: Godby High School

Wednesday: Chiles High School

Thursday: Lincoln High School

Staff at these schools will also have the opportunity to get their doses. Right now, only about 50 percent of LCS staff have their vaccines. Cox said he hopes making vaccines more available will change this.

"We want to drive up those numbers we want to get as many staff as we can vaccinated and offer it to our staff as well," said Cox.