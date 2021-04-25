Miller County flower shop sees damage after severe storms

COLQUITT, Ga. (WTXL) — At the Posey Patch florist in downtown Colquitt, Chastity Draper was inside the business wrapping up orders for prom Saturday morning.

She says at around 9:30 a.m. storms that came through the area knocked a branch from a pine tree down onto of the flower shop.

The branch left quite a hole in the roof, which made things worse as heavy rain came through and started to flood the shop.

Despite all that happened, Draper says she pushed through, ultimately able to finish the doze orders she had left.

"I was on the phone with a customer and the tree just fell. It come down on the building and parts just come falling," said Draper recalling the storm. "And it was right there around me, so I got under my worktable and I was just terrified. I wasn't sure what what was waiting and what was coming next."

Draper says she is actually in the process of moving the business just down the street.

