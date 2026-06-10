Miller County couple charged with child cruelty against infant daughter

MILLER COUNTY, GA — The GBI arrested a Miller County couple as part of a child abuse investigation.

The bureau says Fabrice and Israel Dunwood brought their infant daughter to a local hospital while she was unresponsive and in critical condition. They say ER staff helped resuscitate the baby.

The child was then sent to a hospital in Jacksonville, Florida. There, medical personnel found the child had severe brain injuries, internal bleeding, and several broken bones.

The GBI says the City of Colquitt Police Department asked the GBI to conduct a child abuse investigation into the case on May 11. The bureau later arrested the couple on June 2 and booked them into the Miller County jail.

The GBI says the Dunwoods each face two counts of First Degree Cruelty to Children and one count of Aggravated Battery.

The investigation is ongoing.

The GBI is urging anyone with information about this case to contact their Regional Investigative Office in Thomasville at (229) 225-4090. You can also submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477).

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