Millennial taskforce holds first meeting to get people vaccinated

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A new beginning here in the Big Bend to get more millennials vaccinated across Florida. The Millennial Taskforce held their first meeting Friday to plan how to fight the coronavirus together.

The Millennial Taskforce is now getting to work, hoping to vaccinate 70 percent of millennials across the state by May 2022, that's about 3.5 million out of 5 million in Florida. The group hopes to achieve this by clearing the air among their peers.

"Getting the word out and correcting the misinformation - the disinformation that vaccinations are essential to millennials. Not only to protect themselves but their families," said Ashaki Holmes-Kidd.

Right now Florida Department of Health data shows under 900,000 people in that age group are fully vaccinated so far. The taskforce wants to set up pop-up clinics at sporting events and concerts where this age group gathers the most.

People like FAMU student Darien Bolden Jr. support the cause, believing the fact so many millennials want things to go back to normal will help achieve this goal.

"I'm fully vaccinated and it's one of the best decisions I've ever made," said Bolden Jr. "We're all ready to get back to life so I think that the upcoming football seasons, the upcoming basketball seasons, things coming back to normal."

The group is organized in part by statewide leader Pastor RB Holmes, now, passing the torch to get the next age group protected from the deadly virus.

"You are the ones that are going to make it happen," said Holmes.

The group is planning to hold pop-up clinics across the state on the last Saturday of next month, June 26. The final details are still being worked out.