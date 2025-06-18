Midday Update: FAMU students to protest Marva Johnson confirmation vote, No property tax cut this year, & more

Wednesday, June 18th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) FAMU students bus down to Boca Raton to protest Marva Johnson confirmation vote Wednesday. The Board of Governors will meet at 2:30 p.m. at Florida Atlantic University.

2) Leon County School Board looks at potential impacts of Welaunee developments. School Board members are concerned that Welaunee’s rapid housing development could overcrowd nearby schools.

3) No property tax cut this year as Florida lawmakers wrap extended session. Despite high hopes and a significant push from Governor Ron DeSantis, Floridians won’t see a property tax cut this year. State lawmakers adjourned late Monday night without approving any tax relief, ending a prolonged legislative session that left one of the governor’s top priorities on the cutting room floor.

4) Iran's leader rejects call to surrender, saying US intervention would cause 'irreparable damage'. Iran's supreme leader on Wednesday rejected U.S. calls for surrender in the face of blistering Israeli strikes and warned that any military involvement by the Americans would cause "irreparable damage" to them, in a recorded video aired by state TV.

5) Wednesday Forecast: Temperatures will warm up into the 90s with possible spotty showers passing through this afternoon. It will be very muggy, so make sure you stay hydrated. First to Know Meteorologist Riley Winch has the details below.

