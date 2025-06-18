Hot and humid Wednesday brings lower rain chances, with spotty PM storms around

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Temperatures bottoming out in the mid 70s early Wednesday morning are coming along with muggy conditions as humidity is in full force. Over the course of the morning, partly cloudy skies continue as temperatures warm through the 80s and into the 90s by noontime. Spotty afternoon showers and storms pass by, but more won't see rain than will this afternoon.

Highs reach the 90s with very muggy conditions, making it very hot for those spending time outdoors. Make sure to take breaks and drink plenty of water in the midday heat!

Scattered storms return Thursday afternoon with more rain coverage on Friday as an upper level trough approaches the area. This comes along with lows in the 70s and highs in the 90s as the humidity continues. The official start to summer is Friday evening, and it sure will feel like it!

Heading into the weekend and early next week, there are signs we may see some of the hottest days of the year so far. The heat isn't going anywhere!

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.