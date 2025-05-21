Midday Update: Child death investigation, Florida braces for hurricane season amid budget standoff, and more

Wednesday, May 21st: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1)TPD investigating death of 5-year-old girl, mother and stepfather charged. The Tallahassee Police Department responded to a home off Kipling Court Monday, where they found a 5-year-old unresponsive. Daniel and Chloe Spencer face several charges, including aggravated child abuse.

2) The Kearney Center to roll out new app, Casey, taking their services online. They hope to provide on demand resources, as they look to reduce their nightly client number.

3)Florida braces for hurricane season amid budget standoff. Florida is facing a government shutdown if lawmakers don't agree on the budget. The House, Senate, and Governor’s office are all negotiating to avoid that. But even if it does happen during hurricane season, Gov. Ron DeSantis thinks Florida will be more than prepared.

4) Wednesday Forecast:Temperatures will rise into the upper 80s to low 90s as rain and thunder roll in our region during the afternoon hours. While most are not expected to see severe weather, a damaging wind gust or localized small hail cannot be ruled out. First to Know Meteorologist Riley Winch has the details below.

