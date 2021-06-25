Former FAMU President Frederick S. Humphries dies at 85

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Former Florida A&M University President Dr. Frederick S. Humphries died at his home in Orlando Thursday. He was 85.

Dr. Humphries was president of FAMU from 1985 to 2001 and before that, he was also president of Tennessee State University from 1974 to 1985.

Current FAMU president Larry Robinson released a statement mourning the loss of Dr. Humphries.

“We have been informed of the unfortunate passing of Dr. Frederick S. Humphries, the eighth president of Florida A&M University. The dark clouds have indeed gathered on the horizon. Dr. Humphries is one of FAMU's favorite sons. He committed his life to the advancement of higher education, in particular within the HBCU community, and changed the trajectory of FAMU. We join the Humphries family, friends and Rattlers around the world in celebrating a life dedicated to service and one well-lived.” Larry Robinson

Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey also shared his condolences via Twitter Thursday night.