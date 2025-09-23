MCSO: Drugs, guns, and money seized during narcotics search in Greenville

MADISON COUNTY, FL — The Madison County Sheriff's Office says two men have been taken into custody following a narcotics search warrant on Tuesday. In a press release, MCSO says it happened at a house off SW Church Avenue in Greenville.

They say this was part of a drug distribution investigation conducted by MCSO investigators.

30-year-old Brice Hamilton faces the following charges:



Trafficking synthetic marijuana

Trafficking methamphetamine

Possession with intent to sell marijuana within 1000 ft of a daycare

Possession with intent to sell cocaine within 1000 ft of a daycare

Felon in possession of a firearm

Manufacture drug paraphernalia

Maintaining a drug house

Three felony warrants for sale of narcotics within 1000 feet of specified area

48-year-old Anthony Hamilton faces the following charges:



Trafficking cocaine

Maintaining a drug house

The release says that during the search, investigators seized several items, including money, items of drug paraphernalia used to facilitate drug sales, narcotics packaged for sale, and two semi-automatic handguns.

They recovered several grams of narcotics, including:



124 grams of methamphetamine

172 grams of marijuana

2337 grams of synthetic marijuana

348 grams of cocaine

Madison County Sheriff's Office

The release also states that one of the guns seized had been reported stolen from Leon County.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.