McAlpin man dies in crash Saturday night

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — A McAlpin man is dead after a car crash in Suwannee County Saturday night.

Florida Highway Patrol said they responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash on 129th Road just south of 144th Street in Suwannee County.

FHP investigators found that the pickup truck driven by the 49-year-old was traveling south on 129th Road when it crossed the center line and went onto the east shoulder.

Then FHP said the truck went back across the roadway onto the west shoulder where it flipped and came to rest on its side against a tree.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt when he crashed FHP said and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Further details about the crash are still under investigation.