Mayor Dailey proclaims June 12 Lemonade Day to promote youth entrepreneurship

Posted at 10:56 PM, Jun 10, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — What better way to spend a scorching hot day than finding some shade and drinking lemonade.

You'll have the chance to do just that this Saturday on Lemonade Day.

Tallahassee mayor John Dailey made it official, signing a proclamation, encouraging kids to be entrepreneurs and run a business.

"We are supporting local youth entrepreneurship," said Dailey. "Teaching [the kids] some good business lessons and it's just good to be out and about in our community."

They will set up stands across the city selling a variety of lemonade flavors from blueberry to pineapple.

Kids can still sign up for the event.

For more information about Lemonade Day and where you can sample different flavors of lemonade, click here.

