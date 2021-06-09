Lemonade Day Tallahassee teaches kids how to be entrepreneurs

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Showing kids how to run their own business, one lemonade stand at a time. That's what Lemonade Day Tallahassee is doing Saturday, June 12!

Lemonade Day is a national initiative designed to give kids financial, marketing, and critical thinking skills. Materials on how to plan a business were given to local kids so they can put it into action.

This Saturday, lemonade stands will be open for business across Tallahassee, teaching kids about saving money but also giving back to their community.

City Director of Lemonade Day Tallahassee, Kenyatta Rosier, said "If you get them in and you start them thinking about the fact that they are a part of this business community and they're going to experience this exchange and participate in business commerce, they adjust because now they know that they're in a position to make that impact."

She added that this event gives the youth an opportunity to “interact and be a part of this business community and with Lemonade Day they definitely get that opportunity to do that but also become an entrepreneur where they’re assuming risk so that they can earn a profit.”

Lemonade Day will also teach kids the importance of paying back investors and sharing profits with charities.

Tomorrow, Mayor Dailey will officially declare the second Saturday in June as Lemonade Day Tallahassee.

Check out the Lemonade Day website to sign-up!