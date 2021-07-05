Watch
Mayor: Crews did everything possible to find missing pets

AP
This photo provided by Susana Alvarez shows her cat named Mia. Rescue teams combed through closets, looked under beds and even used drones with thermal imaging as they looked for pets that might have been left in the ruins of Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Fla., before a decision was made to demolish the still-standing section of the building, officials said Monday, July 5, 2021. One of the survivors, Susana Alvarez, is devastated about her beloved 4-year-old cat, Mia, who was left behind on the 10th floor. On Sunday, she tried desperately to get in touch with rescuers to determine whether her cat had been found. (Susana Alvarez via AP)
SURFSIDE, Fla. (WTXL) — Rescue teams combed through closets, looked under beds and even used drones as they looked for any pets that might have been left in the ruins of Champlain Towers South before the building was demolished.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Monday that crews took “every action that we possibly could to search for any pets, any animals, in the building."

She says none were found in the building before the demolition.

The building was destroyed late Sunday night, 12 days after it partially collapsed in the middle of the night.

Some survivors left quickly without their pets after the initial collapse, which killed more than two dozen people. More than 115 people are still missing.

