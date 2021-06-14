Watch
Massachusetts woman dies while snorkeling in Florida Keys

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office in Florida
Posted at 4:19 PM, Jun 14, 2021
MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — A 25-year-old woman has died while snorkeling in the Florida Keys.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says Katherine Boukharov was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital in Marathon, Florida Sunday evening.

Witnesses reported seeing Boukharov face down and motionless in the water at Bahia Honda State Park.

They brought her to shore, began CPR and called 911.

The sheriff's office says foul play was not believed to be a factor in her death. Autopsy results were pending for the woman who was visiting from Melrose, Massachusetts.

