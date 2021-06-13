Marianna Police warn residents of potential scams, spoofing calls

MARIANNA, Fla. (WTXL) — The Marianna Police Department is warning residents about potential scams and spoofing calls that are targeting people.

According to MPD, the department office number shows up as (850) 526-3125 and is being spoofed to contact individuals in an attempt to scam money or obtain personal information.

If you are contacted by the Marianna Police Department, their officers or dispatchers will identify themselves, MPD said.

They also added to not give any personal information to anyone over the telephone. If you have any suspicions, hang up and call the MPD office at (850) 526-3125.