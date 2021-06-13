Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Marianna Police warn residents of potential scams, spoofing calls

items.[0].image.alt
Source: MGN Online / Photo: Pexels
Scam Calls
Scam Calls
Posted at 3:19 PM, Jun 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-13 15:19:48-04

MARIANNA, Fla. (WTXL) — The Marianna Police Department is warning residents about potential scams and spoofing calls that are targeting people.

According to MPD, the department office number shows up as (850) 526-3125 and is being spoofed to contact individuals in an attempt to scam money or obtain personal information.

If you are contacted by the Marianna Police Department, their officers or dispatchers will identify themselves, MPD said.

They also added to not give any personal information to anyone over the telephone. If you have any suspicions, hang up and call the MPD office at (850) 526-3125.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nnlw.png

News Literacy Project