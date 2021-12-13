Marianna Police obtains arrest warrant for Sunland escapee; Ortiz-Rivera remains at large

MARIANNA, Fla. (WTXL) — The Marianna Police Department obtained an arrest warrant Monday for an individual who escaped from a facility in Jackson County.

Marianna Police say Luis Fernando Ortiz-Rivera has not been captured after escaping from the Sunland facility on Friday morning.

Ortiz-Rivera is a Hispanic male with a beard, listed at 5-foot-9 and weights 222 pounds.

Marianna Police asked the public to not approach Ortiz-Rivera and urges if he is seen to contact the nearest law enforcement agency.

Ortiz-Rivera was admitted to the Sunland facility for a murder charge in Broward County.

Marianna Police asks that any information in relation to the case be provided to them at 850-526-3125 or to provide an anonymous tip to the Chipola Crimestoppers at 850-526-5000.

