Marianna High, Marianna K-8 School on 'soft-lock-down'

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Marianna High School and Marianna K-8 School are on a soft-lock-down Friday morning while Jackson County law enforcement officers search for a Sunland Center resident that escaped earlier in the morning.

JCSO said in a Facebook post that a male Sunland Center resident escaped Friday morning and is "potentially dangerous." Deputies warn you to not approach the man if you come into contact with him.

Jackson County School District wrote in a Facebook post that there is no immediate threat and that the soft lockdown is being done out of an abundance of caution.

In a press release from Jackson County Schools, Superintendent Steve R. Benton also added that classes are continuing as scheduled, but the outside movement of students is being limited.

Jackson County Sheriff Donald L. Edenfield has provided additional officers at each school while a search of the area is conducted, according to the district.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 27 for updates.